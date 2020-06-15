Kohl's is offering this Kalorik 3.5-Qt Air Fryer for only $48.99 when Charge cardholders use code DAD10 (extra 30% off), code FAMILY30 ($10 off $50) with free shipping with code JUNEMVCFREE at checkout.



Non-cardholder can use code SAVINGS, SAVEMORE or BUY4SAVINGS and get an extra 10% off all orders or 20% off $100+ orders. Shipping is free on $75+ orders.



Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.



Details:

Fries, bakes, grills, and roasts with little to no oil



Rapid Hot Air Technology cooks food up to 30% faster



Makes French fries, onion rings, meat, seafood, cakes and more



60 minute timer with automatic shutoff



Temperature adjustable from 175°F to 400°F



Cool-touch handle for safe use