Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Kalorik 3.5-Qt Air Fryer
FREE SHIPPING
$48.99 $119.99
Jun 15, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
8  Likes 1  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Kalorik 3.5-Qt Air Fryer for only $48.99 when Charge cardholders use code DAD10 (extra 30% off), code FAMILY30 ($10 off $50) with free shipping with code JUNEMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholder can use code SAVINGS, SAVEMORE or BUY4SAVINGS and get an extra 10% off all orders or 20% off $100+ orders. Shipping is free on $75+ orders.

Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Details:
  • Fries, bakes, grills, and roasts with little to no oil
  • Rapid Hot Air Technology cooks food up to 30% faster
  • Makes French fries, onion rings, meat, seafood, cakes and more
  • 60 minute timer with automatic shutoff
  • Temperature adjustable from 175°F to 400°F
  • Cool-touch handle for safe use

🏷 Deal Tags

kitchen Kitchenware cookware air fryer kohls kitchen appliances Kalorik Cookers & Steamers
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 15, 2020
Update
Likes Reply
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Flex Runner Kids' Sneakers
$30.00 $50.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Free Shipping for Kohl's Charge Customers Now Requires MVC Status + Code
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Flex Runner Preschool Kids' Sneakers
$27.00 $45.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kohl's Beauty Under $10
$3.20+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
15% OFF 6-Piece Comforter Set with Shams
$84.99 + $99.99 +
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
No. 918 1-Panel Emily Solid Sheer Voile Window Curtain
$6.36 $7.49
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One® Basics Solid Bath Towel By The Big One
$3.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
15% Off Madison Park Essentials Almaden Comforter and Sheet Set
$97.74+ $114.99+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Sale!! Women's Adidas 3-Stripe D2M Knit Shorts
$18.75 $25.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
3-Pc Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set
$18.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set (2 Colors)
$12.97
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Bella 2-Qt Electric Air Fryer
$19.99 $51.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
$9.99 Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
10-Pc Cuisinart Ceramic Cutlery Set
$13.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
$19.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Comfee' 5.2-Qt All in One Slow Cooker
$39.53 $59.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lock & Lock 85-Oz Food Storage Container
$6.99 $22.25
Amazon
Amazon
IMUSA USA Traditional Aluminum Colombian Natural Caldero (Dutch Oven) 2.6-Quart, Silver
$11.79 $20.99
Walmart
Walmart
16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set
$31.97 $46.69
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set (2 Colors)
$12.97
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Bella 2-Qt Electric Air Fryer
$19.99 $51.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
40-60% Off Lowest Prices of The Season
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
Extra 65% Off Black Friday Now Sale + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
$9.99 Bella Appliances + More
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
'Home for the Holidays' Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
Cooks Tools 3 Piece Bake Set (3 Colors)
$9.99 $36.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
eBay
eBay
Rosewill 300W Portable Personal Blender w/ 2 Bottles
$11.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
arrow
arrow