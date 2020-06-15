This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Kalorik 3.5-Qt Air Fryer
FREE SHIPPING
$48.99
$119.99
Jun 15, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
8 Likes 1 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering this Kalorik 3.5-Qt Air Fryer for only $48.99 when Charge cardholders use code DAD10 (extra 30% off), code FAMILY30 ($10 off $50) with free shipping with code JUNEMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholder can use code SAVINGS, SAVEMORE or BUY4SAVINGS and get an extra 10% off all orders or 20% off $100+ orders. Shipping is free on $75+ orders.
Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Details:
🏷 Deal Tagskitchen Kitchenware cookware air fryer kohls kitchen appliances Kalorik Cookers & Steamers
What's the matter?