20 Jar Revolving Spice Rack + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$24.99 $34.99
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/01/20
About this Deal

Costco has this 20 Jar Revolving Spice Rack for just $24.99 (Reg. $34.99) with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • 5 years spice refills
  • Spices included
  • Stainless steel caps with clear labels
  • Includes:
    • Basil
    • Bay Leaves
    • Celery Salt
    • Cinnamon
    • Coriander
    • Crushed Mint
    • Crushed Red Pepper
    • Dill Weed
    • Fennel Seed
    • Herbs de Provence
    • Italian Seasoning
    • Marjoram
    • Oregano
    • Parsley
    • Pizza Seasoning
    • Rosemary
    • Sage
    • Savory
    • Seasoning Salt
    • Thyme

Compare to $59.77 on Amazon.

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 01, 2020
Price Drop
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 04, 2019
updated
Likes Reply
