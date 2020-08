Sears is offering this Kenmore French Door Refrigerator w/ Dual Ice Makers for only $1,149.99 when you use code KENMORE50 ($50 off $499 Kenmore appliances) at checkout! Opt for free in-store pickup, or pay a $69.99 delivery fee.



Details:

Gallon-size door bins give you space



25.5 cu. ft. capacity fits enough groceries for your whole family



A flexible shelf creates more space, when you need it



Deodorizer helps to remove odor and bacteria formation



Dual ice maker produces 6.8 lbs. of ice a day



Dimensions: 35.94" D x 69.8" H x 49.41" W



Weight: 304lbs

Compare to this similar fridge for $2,275.57 on Amazon.