Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

3-Pc Kensington Garden Porcelain Mixing Bowls
$17.49 $49.99
Apr 13, 2020
Expires : 04/19/20
23  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Macy's is offering Kensington Garden Porcelain Enamel Set of 3 Covered Mixing Bowls for only $17.49 with coupon code FORYOU at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $25+

Product Details :
  • Enamel on steel construction boasts excellent durability and performance
  • Stain resistant and easy to clean
  • Includes Lids For Storage
  • Naturally non-stick. Quick Food Release
  • Does Not React To Acidic Foods And Liquids
  • Resistant to abrasion and non-corrosive
  • 21.3oz, 29oz, 1.4qt
  • Oven safe up to 350°F without lids
  • Hand wash only
  • Made in Turkey
  • Porcelain Enamel On Steel

🏷 Deal Tags

macy's home kitchen Kitchenware bowls Storage & Organization Bakeware Set bakeware
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Macy's See All arrow
Macy's
Macy's
2-Piece IMUSA Red Ceramic Caldero Set
$29.99 $109.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Back Again! 50% Off 10 Days of Glam
50% Off
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Lancome Genifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask
$10.50 $15.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
42-Pc Tabletops Unlimited Amelia Dinnerware Set
$37.99 $120.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Sharper RC Monster Flip or Rally Stunt Car (4 Styles)
$8.99 $23.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
$9.99 Bella Appliances + More
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Lowest Price! Black & Decker EasySteam Iron
$9.99 $34.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Price Drop! Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxfords (2 Colors)
$18.99 $59.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Morgan Home Holiday Fleece Throws (4 Styles)
$5.99 $20.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Ray-Ban Jr. Sunglasses
$37.20 $93.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Macy's
Macy's
2-Piece IMUSA Red Ceramic Caldero Set
$29.99 $109.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Dash Small Kitchen Appliances (4 Options)
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.99 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
ALDI
ALDI
Crofton Rotating Lock Containers (In-Store)
$4.99
Pottery Barn Teen
Pottery Barn Teen
Element Water Bottle (3 Colors)
$5.00 $26.50
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 7.5-Qt. Jumbo Nonstick Covered Wok Pan
$9.99 AR $59.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Sams Club
Sams Club
Nine Stars Combo Sensor Trash Can (13.2 Gal / 3.2 Gal)
$54.98 $74.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
BergHOFF 1.75-Cup Stainless Steel Canister
$11.98 $42.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Price Drop! 5-Pc OXO Pop Container Set
$29.99 $83.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lodge 10.5" Cast Iron Round Griddle
$14.88 $33.18
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte
$19.95 $22.52
Macy's
Macy's
Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set ON SALE
$ 27.99 $47.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Home & Cook
Home & Cook
Up to 80% Off Autumn Savings
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Sur La Table La Marque 84 Stoneware Bakers, Set of 2 (Multiple Colors)| Sur La Table
$31.96 $40.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Kitchen Savings from $2.79
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
200 Pack Parchment Paper Baking Sheets, 8 X 12/ 12x16/ 16x24 Inches Non-Stick Precut Baking Parchment In Oven, Dual-Sided Wax Paper Perfect for Baking Cookies, Bread Cup Cake, Air Fryer Steaming
$8.49 $16.99
Amazon
Amazon
Pyrex Grab Glass Bakeware and Food Storage Set, 8-Piece, Clear
$20.64
Amazon
Amazon
Silicone Bakeware Set, 18-Piece Set Including Cupcake Molds, Muffin Pan, Bread Pan, Cookie Sheet, Bundt Pan, Baking Supplies By Classic Cuisine
$23.07 $49.99
Amazon
Amazon
To Encounter Silicone Cupcake Baking Cups 36 Pack Non Stick Cake Molds Sets 9 Shapes Silicone Muffin Pan for Baking Silicone Muffin Liners
$12.99
GearBest
GearBest
QQ Egg Bubble Cake Baking Pan Mold Eggettes Iron Aluminum Hongkong Waffle Maker Mould Non-stick Coating DIY Muffins Plate
$89.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow