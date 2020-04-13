Macy's is offering Kensington Garden Porcelain Enamel Set of 3 Covered Mixing Bowls for only $17.49 with coupon code FORYOU at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $25+



Product Details :

Enamel on steel construction boasts excellent durability and performance



Stain resistant and easy to clean



Includes Lids For Storage



Naturally non-stick. Quick Food Release



Does Not React To Acidic Foods And Liquids



Resistant to abrasion and non-corrosive



21.3oz, 29oz, 1.4qt



Oven safe up to 350°F without lids



Hand wash only



Made in Turkey



Porcelain Enamel On Steel