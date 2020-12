Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker for only $55.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Brews pods in under 1 minute



Features 4 brew sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12 oz.



Accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4" H



Brew 5 plus cups between refills of water



Water reservoir capacity: 52 oz.



Quiet Brew Technology



Measures 11.6" D x 9.2" W x 12.2" H



Received 4+ stars from over 1,780 reviews