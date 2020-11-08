Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Best Buy

Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
FREE SHIPPING
$69.99 $109.99
8h ago
Expires : Today
About this Deal

Head to Best Buy where you can get this Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for only $69.99 with free shipping!

Available for the same price on Amazon with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Auto shutoff
  • Smart start
  • High Altitude mode
  • The single-serve brewing makes it easy to prepare just one cup with minimal wait time.
  • Three brew sizes: 8, 10, or 12 oz.
  • Less than 5" wide, this coffeemaker is of the ideal size for most spaces or occasions.
  • Black finish
  • Received 4+ stars out of 800+ reviews

Compare to $79.00 at Walmart and $109.99 at Target.

Appliances kitchen coffee maker Coffee Best Buy kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances Keurig
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
57m ago
💕 🔥
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
1h ago
👍
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
9h ago
Updated
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
Nov 08, 2020
Updated
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
Sep 28, 2020
Updated, $69.99
neondragon199
neondragon199 (L2)
Sep 04, 2020
Updated price to $79.99
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 15, 2020
price drop $69.99
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Jun 06, 2020
price change
