Target has this KidKraft Tiny Chef's Pro Kitchen for $53.99 (Reg. $89.99) with free shipping!



Details:

Cabinets and oven open and close

Mini chopping board

Sleek, professional design

Oven knobs turn and click

28.27 inches (H) x 11.81 inches (W) x 31.5 inches (D)

Age: 3 Years and Up