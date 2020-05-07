Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons »

64-Pc Sedona Cookware & Food Storage Set + F/S

$41.99 $159.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/10/20
Macy's Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Price drop (was $47.99)! Macy's is offering this 64-Pc Sedona Cookware & Food Storage Set for only $41.99 when you use code FORYOU (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Set Includes:
  • 8-Pc Cookware Set:
    • 1-Qt saucepan with lid
    • 3-Qt saucepan with lid
    • 8" sauté pan
    • 10" sauté pan
    • 12" fry pan with lid
  • 24-Pc Plastic Storage Set:
    • (3) 9-Oz round containers with lids
    • (3) 25-Oz round containers with lids
    • (3) 25-Oz square containers with lids
    • (3) 32-Oz square containers with lids
  • 6-Pc Kitchen Tool Set
  • 4-Pc Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
  • (5) Plastic Measuring Cups
  • 3-Pc Plastic Cutting Board Set
  • Set of 2 Carbon Steel Nonstick Baking Sheets
  • Set of 2 Silicone Pot Holders
  • Set of 4 bag clips

Related to this item:

dining macy's kitchen Kitchenware cookware Food Storage Storage & Organization Sedona
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (8)

shalini31
shalini31 (L1)
May 07, 2020
End on 05/10/2020
Reply
rfggdf
rfggdf (L1)
May 06, 2020
Good starter deal
Reply
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
May 06, 2020
Good starter deal
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 06, 2020
Price drop, now $41.99
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 17, 2020
Now $44.99
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
Price drop now $50.99
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 04, 2020
Update w/ code
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jan 31, 2020
Price drop
Reply
Related Deals
Macy's
Macy's
Wine and Cheese Cutting Board Collection
$34.99 AR $60
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Cuisinart - Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven - Black/Stainless 86279133458
$59.99 $119.99
Target
Target
Oster Extra Large Digital Countertop Oven TSSTTVDGXL
$89.99 $119.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Set of 4 Dorotea Hand Painted Coffee/Tea Mug
$15.21 $48.00
Amazon
Amazon
Dorotea Hand Painted Small Fruit Bowl, 5.25-Inch, Set of 4, Assorted
$15.61 $50.00
Macy's
Macy's
16-Pc Thomson Pottery Cape Cod
$31.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Glacier Bay Nottely Touchless Kitchen Faucet (3 Colors)
$108.00 $169.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Scanpan ES5 Skillet with Lid, 14" | Sur La Table
$149.96 $265.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Belk
Belk
Cooks Tools 3 Piece Bake and Take Set
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
ALDI
ALDI
Crofton Small Baking Pans (In-Store)
$4.99
Best Buy
Best Buy
6-Qt Crock-Pot Express Cooker + Ships Free
$49.99 $99.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Belk
Belk
Cooks Tools™ Bamboo Utensil Tray
$16.00 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Large Dish Drying Rack
$21.89 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
Wilton Student Decorating Kit Course
$13.39 $34.99
Amazon
Amazon
Acronde 2 Pairs Mini Oven Gloves Silicone Heat Resistant Cooking Pinch Mitts Potholder for Kitchen Cooking & Baking (Red and Blue)
$8.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Haris 192 Oz. Double Beverage Dispenser+F/S
$49.99 $79.99
FREE SHIPPING
Belk
Belk
Cuisinart 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Block Set
$69.99 $180.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
Cooks Tools™ Pot and Pan Organizer
$29.99 $30.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Food Containers (40-Piece)
$9.98 $12.25
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Best Buy
Best Buy
Instant Pot - Smart Wifi 6 Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker - Silver
$79.99 $149.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
CHEFMAN TurboFry 3.7qt/3.5L Analog Air Fryer, Dual Dial Control, Dishwasher-Safe Basket Black Black RJ38-V3-DC35
$29.99 $59.99
Cashback Available