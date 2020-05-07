Price drop (was $47.99)! Macy's is offering this 64-Pc Sedona Cookware & Food Storage Set for only $41.99 when you use code FORYOU (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping!



Set Includes:

8-Pc Cookware Set:

1-Qt saucepan with lid

3-Qt saucepan with lid

8" sauté pan

10" sauté pan

12" fry pan with lid

24-Pc Plastic Storage Set:

(3) 9-Oz round containers with lids

(3) 25-Oz round containers with lids

(3) 25-Oz square containers with lids

(3) 32-Oz square containers with lids

6-Pc Kitchen Tool Set



4-Pc Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set



(5) Plastic Measuring Cups



3-Pc Plastic Cutting Board Set



Set of 2 Carbon Steel Nonstick Baking Sheets



Set of 2 Silicone Pot Holders



Set of 4 bag clips