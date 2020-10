Amazon is offering this KitchenAid Full-Size Dish Rack for only $35.99 with free shipping!



Product Details :

Amazon's Choice



Heavy Duty, Satin Coated, Rust Resistant Wires Secure Items



Soft Feet Keeps Dish Rack from Scratching Countertops



Dimensions: 20.08" x 14.96" x 6.69"



Received 4+ stars from over 4,160 reviews!