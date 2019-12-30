Best Buy is offering this KitchenAid Pasta Cutter & Fresh Prep Attachment Bundle for only $129.99. Shipping is free and in-store pickup is available.



Try out new recipes with this KitchenAid pasta cutter and fresh prep attachment bundle. The included blades and shredders make it easy to slice, julienne and shred many different types of food, while the pasta cutter lets you make everything from fresh linguine to capellini. The KitchenAid pasta cutter and fresh prep attachment bundle let you conquer the most complicated recipes.