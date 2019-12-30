Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Best Buy

KitchenAid Pasta Cutter & Fresh Prep Attachment Bundle
$129.99 $249.99
28 days ago
Best Buy is offering this KitchenAid Pasta Cutter & Fresh Prep Attachment Bundle for only $129.99. Shipping is free and in-store pickup is available.

Try out new recipes with this KitchenAid pasta cutter and fresh prep attachment bundle. The included blades and shredders make it easy to slice, julienne and shred many different types of food, while the pasta cutter lets you make everything from fresh linguine to capellini. The KitchenAid pasta cutter and fresh prep attachment bundle let you conquer the most complicated recipes.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dsvictor40
dsvictor40 (L2)
1 day ago
updated
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Dec 30, 2019
Why was this updated again after I had listed & dated it?
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Dec 30, 2019
it just was refreshed
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 30, 2019
i updated 10 Hrs Ago because it was expired
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 29, 2019
updated
