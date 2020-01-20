Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Target Coupons

Target

KitchenAid Professional 5-Qt. Mixer (3 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$199.99 $449.99
Jan 20, 2020
Expires : 01/29/20
23  Likes 0  Comments
9
See Deal

About this Deal

Target is offering this KitchenAid Professional 5-Qt. Mixer (3 Colors) for just $199.99 with free shipping.

Details:
Perfect for heavy, dense mixtures
10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily
5-quart stainless steel bowl
Bowl-lift design
10 optimized speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe
Received 4+ stars from over 4,385 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping Kitchenware cooking Target major appliances KitchenAid Stand Mixer Kitchen Aid
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Target See All arrow
Target
Target
"Black Friday Now" Deals All Month Live Now!!
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
New Black Friday Deals Now
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
$40 Off $40 RedCard Coupon
$40 Off
HOT
Target
Target
Black Friday 2020 Sale Announced
NEWS
HOT
Target
Target
Early Black Friday TV Deals
SALE
HOT
Target
Target
TCL 65" 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV
$229.99 $399.99
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
3-Days of Incredible Black Friday Deals!
SALE
Target
Target
Holiday Daily Deals & More
SALE
Target
Target
Black Friday Home Special Sale (Starts 11/08)
SALE
Target
Target
LG 60" Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV
$399.99 $499.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
Price Drop! Pyrex 8-Pc Glass Sculpted Mixing Bowls
$9.97
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
Price Drop! 11-Pc Tramontina Nonstick Cookware Set
$59.98 $79.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Oneida
Oneida
Up to 70% Off Flatware Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper Black
$14.99 $39.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Emerald 2.1-Qt Air Fryer
$19.99 $39.99
Cashback Available
Overstock
Overstock
Early Access Doorbusters Holiday Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Back! 4-Ct Large Cereal & Dry Food Containers
$19.99 $34.99
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 3-Pc Cast Iron Fry Pan or 3-Pck Stockpot
$5.79 AR $60.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Instant Pot VIVA 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker
$49.00 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
(Set of 6) Corelle Classic 8.5 In. Winter Frost White Lunch Plates
$14.24 $17.80
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Lenox Sprig and Vine Dinnerware Collection
$34.99+ $43.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow