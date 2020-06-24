This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco
KitchenAid Pro 6-Qt Stand Mixer (3 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$239.99
$329.99
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 06/24/20
23 Likes 0 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Costco is offering this KitchenAid Pro 6-Qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer (3 Colors) for only $239.99 with free shipping!
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping Appliances kitchen Kitchenware cookware Costco KitchenAid Stand Mixer
What's the matter?