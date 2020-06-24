Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

KitchenAid Pro 6-Qt Stand Mixer (3 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$239.99 $329.99
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 06/24/20
23  Likes 0  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering this KitchenAid Pro 6-Qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer (3 Colors) for only $239.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 6 Quarts
  • Stainless Steel Bowl with Comfort Grip Handle
  • 590 Watt 10 Speed Motor
  • Received 4+ stars from over 3,475 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping Appliances kitchen Kitchenware cookware Costco KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
Up to $1,700 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
6-Pack Tramontina Stackable Sauce Pot Set
$59.99
Costco
Costco
30-Roll Kirkland Signature 2-Ply Bath Tissue
$19.99
Costco
Costco
MotoFloor Modular Garage Flooring Tiles (3 Colors)
$89.99 $139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
28-Piece Sistema Food Storage Set
$11.99 $14.99
Costco
Costco
October Member-Only Savings Book (Starts 9/30)
SALE
Costco
Costco
Price Drop! 3-Pack 32 Degrees Men's Boxer Brief
$10.99 $14.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Costco November Member Only Savings (10/28-11/22)
SALE
Costco
Costco
42-Pc Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates
$14.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
6-Pack Tramontina Stackable Sauce Pot Set
$59.99
Brookstone
Brookstone
PartyGrill Grill, Melt, Eat, Repeat
$79.99 $99.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
T-Fal 8" Fry Pan (2 Colors)
$7.49 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
ALDI
ALDI
Crofton Mini Pumpkin Casserole Dish (In-Store)
$6.99
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella Pro Flavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker
$29.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
Pyrex 2-Cup Measuring Cup
$3.74 $6.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
12" Anolon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pan
$29.99 $79.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
6-Piece BergHOFF Ergonomic Cutlery Set
$39.97 $100.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Macy's
Macy's
100-Piece Art & Cook Food Storage Set
$14.99 $50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
(09/27 - 10/03) Viva Multi-Surface Paper Towels, 6-Pk
$4.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Pyrex 2-Cup Measuring Cup
$3.74 $6.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
12" Anolon Hard-Anodized Nonstick Pan
$29.99 $79.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella Pro Flavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker
$29.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
Wayfair
Wayfair
Up to 80% Off Closeout Deals & more
SALE
Costco
Costco
October Member-Only Savings Book (Starts 9/30)
SALE
Costco
Costco
Ninja Professional Blender, 1000 watts - Costco
$49.99 $69.99
Costco
Costco
Costco November Member Only Savings (10/28-11/22)
SALE
Costco
Costco
5-Pc Baum Oven to Table Baker Set (2 Colors)
$26.99
FREE SHIPPING
Corelle
Corelle
$10 Off Your Order!
$10 Off
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow