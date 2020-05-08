Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
10-Pc OXO Good Grips POP Container Set (F/S)

$78.99 $149.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/17/20
About this Deal

Kohl's has this 10-Pc OXO Good Grips POP Container Set for only $78.89 with free shipping when cardholders stack codes GARDEN30 (extra 30% off w/ card), MOMSDAY10 (10 off $50) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can get this item for $91.59 with codes SAVE (extra 20% off) and MOMSDAY10 ($10 off $50) used at checkout. Shipping is free.

Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.

Includes:
  • 4-qt. container
  • 2.5-qt. container
  • 2.4-qt. container
  • 2.1-qt. container
  • Two .9-qt. containers
  • Two .5-qt. containers
  • Two .3-qt. containers

Compare to $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Comments (1)

Easiya
Easiya (L1)
May 08, 2020
thanks
Reply
