This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
10-Pc OXO Good Grips POP Container Set (F/S)
$78.99
$149.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/17/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's has this 10-Pc OXO Good Grips POP Container Set for only $78.89 with free shipping when cardholders stack codes GARDEN30 (extra 30% off w/ card), MOMSDAY10 (10 off $50) at checkout.
Non-cardholders can get this item for $91.59 with codes SAVE (extra 20% off) and MOMSDAY10 ($10 off $50) used at checkout. Shipping is free.
Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent.
Includes:
Compare to $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Related to this item:Free Shipping Kitchenware Food Storage Storage & Organization containers kohls Container set OXO Good Grips Container
What's the matter?