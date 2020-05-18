This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Koji Nonstick Waffle Cone Maker
$24.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/05/20
About this Deal
|Target is offering the Koji Nonstick Waffle Cone Maker for $24.99 (Reg. $24.99) with free shipping on $35+ or store pickup.
Details:
4.13 inches (H) x 9.84 inches (W) x 7.87 inches (D)
Make freshly baked waffle cones in just 2 minutes
Easy-clean overflow channel
Baking and Ready indicator lights
Stores horizontally or vertically
Includes cone forming tool
Hand wash
