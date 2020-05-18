Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Koji Nonstick Waffle Cone Maker

$24.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/05/20
About this Deal

Target is offering the Koji Nonstick Waffle Cone Maker for $24.99 (Reg. $24.99) with free shipping on $35+ or store pickup.

Details:
4.13 inches (H) x 9.84 inches (W) x 7.87 inches (D)
Make freshly baked waffle cones in just 2 minutes
Easy-clean overflow channel
Baking and Ready indicator lights
Stores horizontally or vertically
Includes cone forming tool
Hand wash

