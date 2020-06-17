Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

12-Pc Lenox Butterfly Meadow Hydrangea Set
FREE SHIPPING
$103.24 $129.95
20 days ago
About this Deal

Price drop (was $99.99! Amazon is offering this 12-Pc Lenox Butterfly Meadow Hydrangea Set for only $79.99 when you 'clip' the $20 off coupon with free shipping.

Details:
Amazon's Choice
Crafted of porcelain
Set includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates & 4 bowls
Microwave safe
Received 4+ stars from over 120 reviews
Compare to $119.99 at Wayfair.

💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
shafiq1
shafiq1 (L1)
14 days ago
Now price is $103.24
Likes Reply
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
20 days ago
price updated
Likes Reply
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Jun 17, 2020
price drop $69.99
Likes Reply
Lovecooking
Lovecooking (L2)
Sep 06, 2017
Beautiful, like them!
Likes Reply
EricPeng
EricPeng (L1)
Sep 06, 2017
Beautiful!
Likes Reply
molly033
molly033 (L1)
Sep 06, 2017
Beautiful dishes!~~like it
Likes Reply
JasmineZ0222
JasmineZ0222 (L1)
Sep 05, 2017
SO BEAUTIFUL.
Likes Reply
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Sep 01, 2017
Wow this is sooo pretty! I can't wait to host a dinner party with these dishes!
Likes Reply
