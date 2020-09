Updated with new code



Lenox is offering Butterfly Meadow 28-Pc. Dinnerware Set for only $149.97 with code WEBSHOPPER at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75.



Included :

Four Dinner Plates



Four Accent Plates



Four Dessert Bowls



Four Fruit Bowls



Four Rice Bowls



Four Party Plates



Four Mugs

Details :

Elegant scalloped edges on durable white ceramic porcelain



Dishwasher Safe



Microwave Safe



Free replacement if breakage occurs