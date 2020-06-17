Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Lenox Butterfly Meadow Thermal Travel Mug
FREE SHIPPING
$6.99 $18.00
Jun 17, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this Lenox Butterfly Meadow Thermal Travel Mug for only $6.99 when you use code FRIEND (extra 30% off) at checkout and free shipping on $25+.

Product Details:
  • Porcelain with silicone lid
  • Dishwasher and microwave safe
  • Double-walled thermal mug
  • Holds 10 oz.
  • Received 4+ stars from over 130 reviews!

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
newguy
newguy (L5)
Jun 17, 2020
Now $6.99
