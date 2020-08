Macy's is offering this 12-Piece Lenox Butterfly Meadow Holiday Dinnerware Set for only $63.93 and with free shipping.



Product Details:

Includes 2 of each in the Poinsettia Pattern:

11" dinner plate

9" accent plate

16-oz. rice bowl

Includes 2 of each in the Jasmine Pattern:

11" dinner plate;

9" accent plate;

16-oz. Rice bowl

Porcelain



Dishwasher and microwave safe