This deal is expired!
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Lenox Butterfly Meadow Mug (5 Styles)
FREE SHIPPING
$9.97 $20.00
Aug 23, 2020
Expires : 08/30/20
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Price drops! Macy's is offering this Lenox Butterfly Meadow Mug (5 Styles) for just $7.99 (Reg. $20.00) with free shipping!

Product Details :
  • 12oz. capacity
  • Great all-purpose mugs
  • Porcelain
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Received 5 stars from 60+ reviews!

Free Shipping macy's home kitchen drinkware mugs Lenox Glassware & Drinkware
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 03, 2020
I love the design. It reminds me of warm summer days.
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Nov 23, 2018
Now $6.99
crazyou
crazyou (L4)
Sep 14, 2018
new lower price
marygogo
marygogo (L1)
Jun 07, 2018
like that one
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jun 06, 2018
lower price w/ coupon
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
May 23, 2018
New lowest price!
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
May 23, 2018
Yes it is $2 less than previous round
