Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons »

3-Pc Lenox Butterfly Meadow Set (Ships Free)

$59.99 $200.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
Macy's Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Macy's has this 3-Pc Lenox Butterfly Meadow Set for only $59.99 with free shipping.

Product Details:
  • Includes 5.75", 7.5" and 8.75" canisters
  • Porcelain
  • Hand wash
  • Received 4+ stars out of 30+ reviews

Related to this item:

Free Shipping macy's kitchen Kitchenware Food Storage Storage & Organization Glassware Lenox
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 21, 2020
Price drop
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
Large Food Storage Containers 5.2L / 176oz - 4 Pieces, BPA Free Plastic, Airtight with 4 Measuring Cups and 24 Labels
$25.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Airtight Canisters Sets for The Kitchen Stainless Steel - Beautiful for Kitchen Counter, Medium 64 Fl Oz, Food Storage Container, Tea Coffee Sugar Flour Canisters By SilverOnyx - Medium 64oz - 4 Piece
$49.92 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
4-Piece Stainless Steel Airtight Canister Set, ENLOY Food Storage Container for Kitchen Counter, Tea, Sugar, Coffee, Caddy, Flour Canister with Clear Acrylic Lid N' Locking Clamp Up to 65 Oz
$33.98
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
White Metal Nesting Kitchen Canisters | Air Tight Lids | Kitchen Decor Canister Set | Vintage Farmhouse Design | Perfect for Coffee, Tea & Sugar | Storage Jars | Different Sizes | Set of 3
$34.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Canisters Set, 3 Piece Window Kitchen Canister with Fingerprint Resistance Lids, Black
$26.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
SilverOnyx Canisters Sets for The Kitchen Counter, 10-Piece Stainless Steel Canisters W/Glass Lids & Measuring Cups - Airtight Food Storage Containers for Tea Coffee Sugar Flour - 10pc Glass Lids
$59.92
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
EatNeat 4-Piece Beautiful Glass Kitchen Canister Set with Stainless Steel Lids, Round Dry Food Storage Containers
$22.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Airtight Canisters Sets for The Kitchen Counter, 3-Piece ENLOY Stainless Steel Food Storage Container with Clear Glass Lids for Coffee Tea Nuts Sugar Flour
$35.95 $39.95
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster 1.5-qt. Stainless Steel Slow Cooker + FS
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Farberware ClassicTraditions ProSear 2-Pc. Stainless Steel Skillet Set
$39.99 $89.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
TRINITY Basics EcoStorage 5-Tier NSF Certified Pantry Rack
$49.99 $59.99
Costco
Costco
16 Pieces-Mikasa Brielle Stoneware Dinnerware (Ship Free)
$59.99 $79.99
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
Luminarc Brighton 16-pc. Glassware Set
$22.49 $40.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Woot
Woot
Kitchen Favorites from $15.99 - Woot
$15.99+
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Best Buy
Best Buy
32-Oz BlenderBottle V1 Water Bottle
$5.99 $9.99
Cashback Available
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Eiffel Tower Casserole, 2.5 Qt. | Sur La Table
$199.96 $284.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro 7-Piece Block Set | Sur La Table
$329.96 $647.50
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Macy's
Macy's
Mikasa Gourmet Basics By Round Wrap 3-Tier Basket
$37.59 $94.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Until Gone
Until Gone
Clever Collapsible Storage Bin with Lid
$21.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Mainstays Triple Nonstick Skillet Pack (7", 9" and 11")
$8.96
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Best Buy
Best Buy
Insignia™ - 48-Can Beverage Cooler - Stainless Steel/Silver
$124.99 $179.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING