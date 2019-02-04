Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons »

Lenox French Perle Groove Mugs

$7.99 $19.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 09/07/20
Macy's Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Macy's is offering these Lenox French Perle Groove Mugs for only $7.99 with code WKND & shipping is free for $25+ purchase!

Details:
Available in 3 colors
Features detailing inspired by hand-embroidered fabrics
Punctuates sheer elegance from carved jewel-like elements
Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews

Related to this item:

macy's kitchen Kitchenware drinkware mugs Lenox Dishes Lenox French Perle
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (11)

asifshanivhr
asifshanivhr (L1)
26 days ago
i want to buy this right now.
Reply
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
26 days ago
update with new code
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Feb 04, 2019
New code
Reply
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Dec 22, 2018
Price drop
Reply
flygoodwill
flygoodwill (L1)
Oct 11, 2018
looks nice
Reply
StefanHeaven
StefanHeaven (L1)
Dec 25, 2018
so nice the color
Reply
AmazonBestSeller
AmazonBestSeller (L1)
Oct 11, 2018
nice mug..
Reply
DealZToday
DealZToday (L2)
Oct 07, 2018
great deal
Reply
Danusha
Danusha (L2)
Oct 05, 2018
It's nice mug..
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Sep 21, 2018
Updated
Reply
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Jul 10, 2018
This is a really nice mug, but I would rather pay a few $ more and get one from Startbucks (when they are on sale). Mainly for their design & color :)
Reply
Related Deals
Macy's
Macy's
Up To 50% Off + Extra 15% Off Small Kitchen Appliances
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
40-60% Off Martha Stewart Kitchen Essentials
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
33% Discount - Nostalgia Coca-Cola Pop-Up 2 Hot Dog and Bun Toaster, With Mini Tongs, Works With Chicken, Turkey, Veggie Links,
$19.99 $30.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo, Black, EP3241/54
$799.99
Amazon
Amazon
11" Skillet for Frying - Copper Nonstick Frying Pan with Lid, 100% PFOA-Free, All Stove Tops Available, Ceramic Nonstick Coating, Stainless Steel Handle, Cooking Skillet with Lid. Pan for Oven & Stove
$28 $39.99
Amazon
Amazon
Keurig C K-Elite Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Brewer, with Iced Coffee Capability, Extra Included, 75oz, Brushed Silver Plus Filter Bundle
$179.00
Amazon
Amazon
CHULUX Upgrade Single Serve Coffee Maker, 12oz Fast Brewing Machine Brewer Compatible With Pods & Reusable Filter, Auto Shut-Off, One Button Operation, for Hotel, Office, or Travel
$41.99
Amazon
Amazon
2020 Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Single-Serve Brewer Coffeemaker, Silver
$229.95
Amazon
Amazon
2020 Magnifica Super Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine
$529.95
Amazon
Amazon
Technivorm Moccamaster 53955 KBG, 10-Cup Coffee Maker, 40 Oz, Merlot
$329.00
Amazon
Amazon
Jura D6 Automatic Coffee Machine, 1, Black
$960.71
Corelle
Corelle
Party Ghouls 6.75" Appetizer Plates, 8-pack
$30.00
Cashback Available
Sierra
Sierra
Staub Made in France Wide Round Dutch Oven - 4 Qt.
$169.99 $275.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
8-Piece Pyrex Mixing Bowl Set
$15.99 $47.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
eBay
eBay
5Pcs / Set Food Storage Box Transparent Containers W/ Lids For Kitchen Storage
$22.00 $23.16
JCPenney
JCPenney
4-pc. Non-Stick Cookie Baking Sheet Set ON SALE
$44.99 $70
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
JCPenney
JCPenney
Black+Decker Coffeemaker ON SALE
$34.99 $44
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Martha Stewart 7-Piece Utensil Set w/ Stand
$8.99 $22.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Best Buy
Best Buy
Insignia 8-Qt Digital Multi Cooker
$59.99 $119.99
Cashback Available
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set
$15.99 $47.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
KitchenAid Spiralizer Stand Mixer Attachment (Ships Free)
$79.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING