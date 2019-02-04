This deal is expired!
Lenox French Perle Groove Mugs
$7.99
$19.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 09/07/20
About this Deal
|Macy's is offering these Lenox French Perle Groove Mugs for only $7.99 with code WKND & shipping is free for $25+ purchase!
Details:
Available in 3 colors
Features detailing inspired by hand-embroidered fabrics
Punctuates sheer elegance from carved jewel-like elements
Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews
