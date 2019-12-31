Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lightahead Stainless Steel 11-Pc Colored Knives Set
$9.99 $39.99
Dec 31, 2019
26  Likes 0  Comments
0
About this Deal

Walmart is offering this Lightahead Stainless Steel 11-Pc Colored Knives Set with free shipping on orders over $35.

Details:
Includes 8" Chef knife, 8" Bread knife, 8" Slicer knife, 5" Utility knife, 3.5" Paring knife, Scissors, 8" Sharpener, Slotted spoon, Seasoning spoon, Spaghetti spoon, Acrylic blockMade from fine quality 3CR13 stainless steel giving the blade a smooth, clear grain finishSuitable for a variety of tasks from cutting meat and fish to chopping fruits & veggiesHigh quality stainless steel and non-stick coating

🏷 Deal Tags

kitchen Kitchenware cutlery Paring Knives Kitchen Tools & Gadgets knives set
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
