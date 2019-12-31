Walmart is offering this Lightahead Stainless Steel 11-Pc Colored Knives Set with free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

Includes 8" Chef knife, 8" Bread knife, 8" Slicer knife, 5" Utility knife, 3.5" Paring knife, Scissors, 8" Sharpener, Slotted spoon, Seasoning spoon, Spaghetti spoon, Acrylic blockMade from fine quality 3CR13 stainless steel giving the blade a smooth, clear grain finishSuitable for a variety of tasks from cutting meat and fish to chopping fruits & veggiesHigh quality stainless steel and non-stick coating