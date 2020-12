Macy's has this 42-Pc Lock n Lock Food Storage Container Set for only $39.99 with free shipping!



Includes:

(2) 0.4-cup round containers with lids



(2) 1.3-cup round containers with lids



(2) 1.5-cup rectangular containers with lids



1.8-cup square container with lid



(2) 2-cup rectangular containers with lids



2.3-cup rectangular container with lid



(2) 3.6-cup rectangular containers with lids



(2) 3.7-cup square containers with divider with lids



4.2-cup rectangular container with lid



(2) 5.5-cup rectangular containers with lids



8-cup rectangular container with lid



8.5-cup rectangular container with lid



(2) 11-cup rectangular containers with lids