Amazon has this Lock & Lock 85-Oz Food Storage Container for just $6.99. Shipping is free on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Lock & Lock containers are guaranteed leak-proof with patented four-hinge locking system



Made from BPA free material



Can be used in the microwave, freezer and dishwasher (top rack only)



Made from high quality materials that makes them long-lasting, strong and durable



Received 4+ stars from over 3610 reviews!

Compare to $16.99 at Kohl's and $13.89 at Overstock.