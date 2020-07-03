Macy's is offering this 18-Pc Lock N Lock Food Storage Container Set for only $16.99 with code FOURTH (extra 15%) applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders of $25 or more.



Details:

BPS-free



Unique 4-hinge locking system is durability-tested for long-lasting performance



Microwave safe and dishwasher safe

Set Includes:

0.7-cup rectangular container with lid



(2) 1.5-cup rectangular containers with lids



(2) 2-cup rectangular containers with lids



(2) 3.6-cup rectangular containers with lids



(2) 4.2-cup rectangular containers with lids