18-Pc Lock N Lock Food Storage Container Set
$16.99 $33.00
Jul 03, 2020
Expires : 07/05/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this 18-Pc Lock N Lock Food Storage Container Set for only $16.99 with code FOURTH (extra 15%) applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders of $25 or more.

Details:
  • BPS-free
  • Unique 4-hinge locking system is durability-tested for long-lasting performance
  • Microwave safe and dishwasher safe

Set Includes:
  • 0.7-cup rectangular container with lid
  • (2) 1.5-cup rectangular containers with lids
  • (2) 2-cup rectangular containers with lids
  • (2) 3.6-cup rectangular containers with lids
  • (2) 4.2-cup rectangular containers with lids

What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Jul 03, 2020
lower price with updated code
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 23, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 25, 2020
good deal
Likes Reply
chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 25, 2020
👍👍👍👍👍
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
