Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons »

2-Pack Lock N Lock Easy Food Containers

$7.64 $15.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
Macy's Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

For a limited time, Macy's is offering this 2-Pack Lock N Lock Easy Food Containers for only $7.64 with code MEMDAY used at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.

Product Details:
  • 3.6-Cup Rectangular Storage Container Set
  • Unique, patented 4-hinge locking system
  • Long-lasting performance up to 3 million uses
  • Enhanced locking system is 100 percent airtight
  • Microwave safe and dishwasher safe
  • Plastic

Related to this item:

macy's kitchen Kitchenware Food Storage Storage & Organization containers food containers food storage containers
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 60% Off The Cellar Dinnerware
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
$13.99 $29.99
ALDI
ALDI
16-Piece Crofton Food Storage Set (In-Store)
$5.99
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Osaka French Press Coffee and Tea Maker - Patent-Pending, Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Mesh Filter with Over-Extraction Prevention & Thermal Shock Proof Glass, Large 8 Cup (1 Liter,34oz) (Black)
$11.05 $18.99
Amazon
Amazon
BLACK+DECKER Countertop Convection Toaster Oven, Silver, CTO6335S
$79.67 $89.99
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Godinger Seville Spirits Decanter | Nordstrom
$45.90 $69.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Air Fryer Toaster Oven Aobosi Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven Convection Oven Countertop Air-Fry Oven Multi-Function 6-in-1 Toast/Bake/Broil/Airfry/Dehydrate/Reheat|23Qt XL Large Capacity|Recipe|1700W
$169.99
Amazon
Amazon
4 Slice Toaster, Retro Bagel Toaster Toaster with 7 Bread Shade Settings, 4 Extra Wide Slots, Defrost/Bagel/Cancel Function, Removable Crumb Tray, Stainless Steel Toaster By Yabano, Yellow
$39.99
Amazon
Amazon
Cuisinart CPT-180P1 Metal Classic 4-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless
$59.00 $69.95
shopDisney
shopDisney
Tinker Bell Animation Mug
$9.98 $14.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Amazon
Amazon
19-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set With Wooden Block | German Stainless Steel Cutlery
$69.69 $99.99
shopDisney
shopDisney
Frozen Hot and Cold Food Container
$6.00 $16.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Macy's
Macy's
Tools of The Trade 13-Piece Cookware Set (2 Options)
$39.99 $119.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
15-Piece Farberware Cookware Set (4 Colors) + $10 Kohl's Cash
$50.99 $119.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Amazon
Amazon
KNORK Titanium 5 Piece Flatware Set, Matte Black
$22.66 $59.99
Macy's
Macy's
Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold 12-Piece Cookware Set + Free $85 Cuisinart Bakeware Set
$199.99 $334.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
50-Pc. Crestwood Platinum Service for 8 Set
$299.99 $600.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Contemporary Nonstick 11-Pc. Cookware Set
$379.99 $719.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
10-Piece Corningware Bakeware Set (Ships Free)
$39.99 $79.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
13-Piece Tools of the Trade Cookware Set + F/S
$39.99 $119.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Cocktail Shaker Set Bartender Kit with Stand Black 24 OZ for Tequila Whiskey, Bar Kit Drink Mixer Shaker Set Including Martini Shaker, Mojito Muddler, Jigger, Mixing Spoon, Hawthorne Strainer
$74.99 $89.99