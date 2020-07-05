Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lock n Lock 50.7-Cup Container w/ Flip Lid & Cup

$21.24 $41.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/05/20
Macy's Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Macy's has Lock n Lock 50.7-Cup Food Storage Container for $21.24 (Reg. $41.00) with code FOURTH at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $25.

Features:
  • Strong, lightweight design makes it easy to grab ingredients right from the shelf
  • Enhanced silicone seal keep foods fresh longer and prevents spills
  • Easy flip-up top and convenient serving cup
  • BPA-Free
  • Dishwasher safe

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 05, 2020
Now $21.24
Reply
