Macy's is offering this 18-Pc Lock N Lock Color Mates Food Storage for only $19.99 when you use code WKND (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Includes:

(2) 28.7-ounce rectangular containers



25.3-ounce square container



5.7-ounce rectangular container



12.5-ounce rectangular container



18.5-ounce rectangular container



3.3-ounce round container



8.4-ounce round container



16.2-ounce round container