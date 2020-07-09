Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Up to 60% Lock n Lock Food Storage Containers + Extra 20%
Sale
Sep 02, 2020
Expires : 09/07/20
4  Likes 1  Comments
16
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Right now, Macy's is offering up to 60% off Lock n Lock Food Storage Containers (Multiple Options) starting from only $2.49 plus extra 20% off with code WKND at checkout with free shipping on $25+ orders.

🏷 Deal Tags

macy's Kitchenware cookware Food Storage Glassware containers food storage containers lock n lock
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
Jul 11, 2020
updated new code
Likes Reply
Macy's See All arrow
Macy's
Macy's
40-60% Off Lowest Prices of The Season
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
3-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$18.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
5-Piece Clinique Kisses Gift Set
$25.00 $97.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
8-Pc Clinique Gift Set + Free 7-Pc Gift
$39.50 $159.50
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Macy's Last Act Kids' Clothing
$3.83+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
$9.99 Bella Appliances + More
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Bella 2-Qt Electric Air Fryer
$19.99 $51.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Handbags & Accessories + Extra $10-$20 Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
8-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$49.99 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 7.5-Qt. Jumbo Nonstick Covered Wok Pan
$9.99 AR $59.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
8-Pc Instant Pot Cooking & Baking Set
$19.99 $24.99
Home Depot
Home Depot
3-Pc Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set
$18.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
Emerald 3.2L Analog Air Fryer
$27.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella 1.6-Qt. Analog Air Fryer
$19.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Walmart
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
$19.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set
$31.97 $46.69
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
$9.99 Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
16-Piece Corelle Dinnerware Sets (11 Styles)
$62.99 $114.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Best Buy
Best Buy
Emerald 4L Digital Air Fryer
$29.99 $69.99
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
16-Count Anchor Hocking Central Park Glass Set
$9.94 $30.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Home & Cook
Home & Cook
Up to 80% Off Autumn Savings
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 70% Off Lenox Kitchenware + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
Up to 85% Off Clearance + Extra 10% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
Lenox® Set of 4 Tuscany Goblets
$28.99 $58.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow