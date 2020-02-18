For a limited time, Macy's is offering this 2-Pc Lock N Lock Purely Better Container Set for only $7.99 when you use code PRES (extra 20% off) at checkout with free Shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Product Details:

Includes 12-oz & 25-oz containers



Tritan construction is 2X as hard as traditional plastic



Unique, patented 4-hinge locking system gives airtight, leak-proof seal



Freezer safe, microwave safe and dishwasher Safe



BPA-free

Compare to $9.99 on Amazon.