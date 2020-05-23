Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3.5" Lodge Miniature Skillet

$4.99 $13.52
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/10/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 3.5" Lodge Miniature Skillet for only $4.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.

Details:
  • #1 Best Seller in Skillets
  • Seasoned with 100% vegetable oil
  • Easy care: Hand wash, dry, rub with cooking oil
  • Made in USA
  • Received 4+ stars from over 33,620 reviews!

