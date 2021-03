Back again, Walmart has this 10 Piece Mainstays Stainless Steel Cookware Set for just $19.88 (reg. $39.97) with free shipping on orders over $35! You can also opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Set Includes:

1-qt Sauce Pan with glass lid



2-qt Sauce Pan with glass lid



4-qt Dutch Oven with glass lid



8.5 inch Saute Pan



2 serving spoons



1 spatula