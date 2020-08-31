Walmart is currently offering this Mainstays 13.75" non-stick wok for only $5.76 with Free 2-day delivery on $35+ orders or free in-store pickup.



Product Details:

Steel material

Non-stick interior surface

Wooden cool to touch handles

Cooks food evenly

Good for gas or electric

Received 4+ stars out of over 420 reviews

Other Notable Cookware:

