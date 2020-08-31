Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Mainstays 13.75" Non-Stick Wok
$5.76 $8.00
11 days ago
Walmart is currently offering this Mainstays 13.75" non-stick wok for only $5.76 with Free 2-day delivery on $35+ orders or free in-store pickup.

Product Details:
Steel material
Non-stick interior surface
Wooden cool to touch handles
Cooks food evenly
Good for gas or electric
Received 4+ stars out of over 420 reviews
Other Notable Cookware:
As Seen on TV Non-stick Square Griddle Pan $19.71
newguy
newguy (L5)
Aug 31, 2020
Now $5.76
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 05, 2020
superb deal! recommended
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 19, 2020
Back again
nikankagk
nikankagk (L1)
Feb 24, 2020
nice pan
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 10, 2020
Back again
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Dec 24, 2019
Back again
UniversalP
UniversalP (L1)
Jun 18, 2019
why so cheap？My stick is so bad
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jan 08, 2019
Updated $6.99
Ellie1028
Ellie1028 (L1)
Oct 29, 2018
Great bargain...very easy to use
cathy91522
cathy91522 (L1)
Oct 29, 2018
So cheap
