Walmart is offering this Mainstays 64-Quart Clear Tote for only $2.00 in-store.



Note: available in-store only. Inventory and price may vary by location.



Product Details :

Mainstays 64 Quart Clear Tote



Green Lid And LatchesMainstays 16 Gallon Clear Storage Tote with Green Lid & Latches, 2 Piece