Manna Color Changing Tumblers, Set of 12 + F/S

$19.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/09/20
Costco is offering Manna Color Changing Plastic Tumblers, Set of 12 for $19.99 with free shipping!

Note: This product is backordered, and is expected to ship between 06/15/2020 and 06/22/2020.

Features:
  • Includes 12 Lids & 12 Straws
  • 12 Color Changing Plastic Tumblers (4-Orange, 4-Blue, 4-Green, 4-Pink)
  • Tumbler Capacity is 24oz
  • Tumblers Fit in Most Standard Cup Holders

