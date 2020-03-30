Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Martha Stewart Collection 8-Pc. Storage Container Set
FREE SHIPPING
$19.99 $50.00
Jul 08, 2020
Expires : 07/13/20
5  Likes 1  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

For a limited time, Macy's is offering Martha Stewart Collection 8-Pc. Storage Container Set for just $19.99, originally $50.00. Plus, shipping is free on $25+

Features:
  • Set includes: two 1-cup, two 2-cup, two 4-cup, one 8-cup, one 12-cup
  • Silicone seals for leak-proof performance
  • Hinged lids to keep parts together on the go and for storage

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping kitchen Kitchenware Storage & Organization kitchen storage Martha Stewart Collection kitchen organization Food Storage Container Set
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 30, 2020
Price drop now $19.98
Likes Reply
Macy's See All arrow
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off 'Fabulous Fall Sale' + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
8-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$39.99 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
16-Pc. Tools of The Trade Food Storage Container Set
$33.74 $124.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 10" Nonstick Saute Pan & Turner
$14.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Martha Stewart Down Comforter (Mult Sizes & Colors)
$24.99 $130.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
IMUSA 6 Cup Traditional Stovetop Espresso Maker
$6.99 $43.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
2-Pack Tommy Bahama Support Pillows
$11.98 $50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 70% Off Lenox Kitchenware + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 60% Off 'The Great Shoe Sale' + Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Dresses + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
Emerald 3.2L Analog Air Fryer
$29.99 $79.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
16-Pc. Tools of The Trade Food Storage Container Set
$33.74 $124.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 10" Nonstick Saute Pan & Turner
$14.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
16-Piece Pyrex Food Storage Set
$15.99 $19.99
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Open-Box Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer
$85.00
Amazon
Amazon
Sedhoom 6-in-1 Mandoline Slicer
$11.26 $18.77
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 70% Off Lenox Kitchenware + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Wayfair
Wayfair
Davidson Kitchen Over Cabinet Door Organizer (F/S)
$50.99 $139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
12-Oz. Stainless Steel Food Jar w/ Screw Top
$4.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow