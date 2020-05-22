Macy's is offering this Martha Stewart Dish Rack for only $21.24 when you use code MEMDAY (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Details:

Neatly arrange multiple plates, bowls, glasses and utensils



Chrome-plated open design dries dishes efficiently



Separate drain tray allows you to position to your kitchen's set-up



Dimensions: 41.5cm L x 32.5cm W x 13.5cm H