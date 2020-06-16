Macy's is offering this Martha Stewart Garden Party Lasagna Baker for only $17.49 when you use code FRIEND (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $25.



Details:

Approx. dimensions: 13.2"L x 8.9"W x 1"H



Oven safe to 450°F



Stoneware



Dishwasher safe

