3-Pc Martha Stewart Nesting Food Containers
$13.93 $37.00
Jan 01, 2020
Expires : 01/08/20
About this Deal

Right now, Macy's is offering these 3-Pc Martha Stewart Nesting Food Containers for only $13.93 with free in-store pickup! Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.

Product Details:
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Melamine/plastic
  • Includes:
    • 2.4-qt. large container with lid; approx. 8.5" x 8.4" x 3.3"
    • 1.7-qt. medium container with lid; approx. 7.6" x 7.2" x 3.0"
    • 1.3-qt. small container with lid; approx. 6.7" x 6.6" x 2.8"

Other Notable Martha Stewart Kitchenware:

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 10, 2019
Price drop now $11.99
