Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

MegaChef 10-in-1 Multi-Use Salad Spinning Slicer (F/S)
FREE SHIPPING
$27.19 $42.00
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 07/24/20
19  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Macy's is offering this MegaChef 10-in-1 Multi-Use Salad Spinning Slicer for only $27.19 when you use code BTS (15% off) at checkout, plus shipping is free!

Details:
  • Includes 8 interchangeable blades, salad spinner
  • Stainless steel grater, slicer and dicer
  • Convenient lid cleaner to scrub away left over food
  • Plastic and Stainless Steel
  • Dishwasher Safe Parts

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping macy's cooking kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances slicer Kitchen Tools & Gadgets MegaChef
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Macy's See All arrow
Macy's
Macy's
Black Friday Sneak Peek Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
2-Piece IMUSA Red Ceramic Caldero Set
$34.99 $109.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 70% Off 'Friends & Family' + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
20-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set (5 Colors)
$39.99 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
8-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$34.98+ $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
50-80% Off Coats (Multiple Styles) + extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Price Drop! 5-Piece Clinique Kisses Gift Set
$21.25 $97.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Stila Stay All Day Shimmer Lipstick (3 Shades)
$11.00 $22.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Back Again! 50% Off 10 Days of Glam
50% Off
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Black & Decker EasySteam Iron
$17.99 $34.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Macy's
Macy's
2-Piece IMUSA Red Ceramic Caldero Set
$34.99 $109.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Lodge 10.5" Cast Iron Round Griddle
$14.88 $33.18
Macy's
Macy's
20-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set (5 Colors)
$39.99 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
BergHOFF 1.75-Cup Stainless Steel Canister
$11.98 $42.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Costco
Costco
Pyrex 8-Piece Glass Sculpted Mixing Bowls
$12.97
Walmart
Walmart
Price Drop! 42-Pc Rubbermaid Food Container Set
$18.99 $39.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Costco
Costco
6-Pack Tramontina Stackable Sauce Pot Set
$59.99
Amazon
Amazon
4-Piece Progressive Microwave Rice Cooker Set
$5.96 $9.99
Pottery Barn Teen
Pottery Barn Teen
Element Water Bottle (3 Colors)
$5.00 $26.50
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Deep Grill
$99.95 $169.95
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
TJX
TJX
Up to 90% Off TJMaxx Winter Markdowns
SALE
Macy's
Macy's
20-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set (5 Colors)
$39.99 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc. 3-Layer Disposable Face Mask
$2.39
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
8-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$34.98+ $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Olympia Sports
Olympia Sports
Adidas Men's Terrex 2 Trail Running Shoes
$35.00 $100.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Hayden Top Zip Tote (3 Colors)
$59.00 $249.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 50% Off Vacuums & Appliances
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Reebok
Reebok
Advanced Trainer Shoes (Multiple Styles)
$26.99 $65.00
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
70% Off Holiday Preview Sale
70% Off
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Marmot
Marmot
Men's Hyperlight Down Jacket (3 Colors)
$67.97 $225.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow