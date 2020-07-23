This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's
MegaChef 10-in-1 Multi-Use Salad Spinning Slicer (F/S)
FREE SHIPPING
$27.19
$42.00
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 07/24/20
19 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Macy's is offering this MegaChef 10-in-1 Multi-Use Salad Spinning Slicer for only $27.19 when you use code BTS (15% off) at checkout, plus shipping is free!
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping macy's cooking kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances slicer Kitchen Tools & Gadgets MegaChef
What's the matter?