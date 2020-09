Sam's Club is offering this 10-Pc Member's Mark Mixing Bowl Set (Mult. Styles) for only $14.98 with free shipping for Plus members.



Details:

Available in 3 colors



Top-rack dishwasher safe



Made of BPA-free melamine



Not for use in the microwave



Received 4+ stars from over 495 reviews!

Set includes:

0.8-qt. melamine bowl with lid



1.8-qt. melamine bowl with lid



2.8-qt. melamine bowl with lid



4-qt. melamine bowl with lid



5.8-qt. melamine bowl with lid