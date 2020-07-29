Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Unlimited Coffee All Summer Long + New Offer

Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 10/31/20
Extended (previously was by 7/4)! Head over to Panera Bread and get an Unlimited Premium Coffee for free all summer long! Just subscribe for free to MyPanera+ Coffee by September 7, and pay nothing 'til September'.

And new offer! Get 2 friends to subscribe to MyPanera+ Coffee and you'll all be sipping free 'til 10/31.

Offer Details:
  • New subscribers: Sign up through 9/7 & receive a free coffee subscription from the date you sign up through 9‍/7‍/20‍20.
  • Current Subscribers: Your coffee subscription will be free through 9‍/‍7‍/20‍20 or your current renewal date thereafter.
  • Refer-a-Friend Offer: Share the unique url/code that you will receive from Panera with a minimum of two friends through 9/7 & enjoy free coffee 'til 10/31.

Note: If you do not cancel before your next renewal date after 9‍/7‍/2020, you will be charged $8.99 plus tax on your next renewal date (based on your current renewal date).

Details:
  • Must be 18 years or older
  • Limited to hot coffee, tea and iced coffee plus unlimited refills
  • Available at participating U.S. bakery cafes

What is MyPanera Coffee Subscription?
  • With your MyPanera Coffee subscription, you'll get unlimited coffee for the price of about 4 cups. That's just under 30¢ a day for any size, any flavor: Light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, iced coffee, or hot tea. Find out more here.

    Michael winslow
    Michael winslow (L0)
    Jul 29, 2020
    great deal
    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484 (L3)
    Jul 28, 2020
    7/28 ( Received in emailer) The Fellowship of Unlimited Coffee, You and 2 Friends = More Free Coffee, Once you sign up, spread the word and you could keep the free coffee flowing for you and your friends all the way ‘til 10‍/31.** Just get 2 or more pals to sign up and you’re in
    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484 (L3)
    Jul 26, 2020
    7/26 Still Available
    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484 (L3)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Sign up offer extended through 9/7: New Subscribers: No purchase required. For new subscribers who sign up for a MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription from 6/22 through 9/7/2020 (“Subscription Sign Up Period”), you will receive a free coffee subscription from the date you sign up during the Subscription Sign Up Period through 9/7/2020 (“New Free Subscription Period”). Must be 18 years or older and be a MyPanera member to subscribe to the MyPanera Coffee+ coffee program (“Program”). Visit http:/www.panerabread.com/MyPaneraCoffee during the Subscription Sign Up Period and complete all required information on the subscription page. You must enter a valid major credit card and accept the Program Terms and Conditions. If you do not cancel before your next renewal date after 9/7/2020, you will be charged $8.99 plus tax on your next renewal date (based on the date you signed up during the Subscription Sign Up Period). If you cancel, your free subscription will end 30 days after your renewal date. Current Subscribers: Your coffee subscription will be free from 6/22–9/7/2020 or your current renewal date thereafter (“Current Free Subscription Period”). You will not be charged your regular monthly renewal fees during the Current Free Subscription Period. If you do not cancel before your next renewal date after 9/7/2020, you will be charged $8.99 plus tax on your next renewal date (based on your current renewal date). All Subscribers: Registration available online only except for Kiosk. You may cancel at any time
    kimeeb
    kimeeb (L5)
    Jul 06, 2020
    sign up extended through 7/13
    SweetLemon
    SweetLemon (L4)
    Jul 06, 2020
    Thank you!
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    Jul 03, 2020
    Last Chance, Sign Up Before July 4th to get free coffee All Summer.
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    Jun 22, 2020
    Updated
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    May 15, 2020
    Updated
    amee22
    amee22 (L3)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Extended!
    thelegendboy7
    thelegendboy7 (L1)
    Mar 15, 2020
    Thanks
