Extended (previously was by 7/4)! Head over to Panera Bread and get an Unlimited Premium Coffee for free all summer long! Just subscribe for free to MyPanera+ Coffee by September 7, and pay nothing 'til September'.



And new offer! Get 2 friends to subscribe to MyPanera+ Coffee and you'll all be sipping free 'til 10/31.



Offer Details:

New subscribers : Sign up through 9/7 & receive a free coffee subscription from the date you sign up through 9‍/7‍/20‍20.



: Sign up through 9/7 & receive a free coffee subscription from the date you sign up through 9‍/7‍/20‍20. Current Subscribers: Your coffee subscription will be free through 9‍/‍7‍/20‍20 or your current renewal date thereafter.



Your coffee subscription will be free through 9‍/‍7‍/20‍20 or your current renewal date thereafter. Refer-a-Friend Offer: Share the unique url/code that you will receive from Panera with a minimum of two friends through 9/7 & enjoy free coffee 'til 10/31.

Note: If you do not cancel before your next renewal date after 9‍/7‍/2020, you will be charged $8.99 plus tax on your next renewal date (based on your current renewal date).



Details:

Must be 18 years or older



Limited to hot coffee, tea and iced coffee plus unlimited refills



Available at participating U.S. bakery cafes

What is MyPanera Coffee Subscription?

With your MyPanera Coffee subscription, you'll get unlimited coffee for the price of about 4 cups. That's just under 30¢ a day for any size, any flavor: Light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, iced coffee, or hot tea. Find out more here.