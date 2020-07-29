Free Unlimited Coffee All Summer Long + New Offer
|Extended (previously was by 7/4)! Head over to Panera Bread and get an Unlimited Premium Coffee for free all summer long! Just subscribe for free to MyPanera+ Coffee by September 7, and pay nothing 'til September'.
And new offer! Get 2 friends to subscribe to MyPanera+ Coffee and you'll all be sipping free 'til 10/31.
Offer Details:
Note: If you do not cancel before your next renewal date after 9/7/2020, you will be charged $8.99 plus tax on your next renewal date (based on your current renewal date).
Details:
What is MyPanera Coffee Subscription?
