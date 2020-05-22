Nostalgia Electrics Shaved Snow Cone Maker & More!
$16.99
$39.99
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering this Nostalgia Electrics Shaved Ice & Snow Cone Maker for just $16.99 when you use code SERVICE10 ($10 off $25), plus receive an unique 15% off code via text SAVE24 to number 56457 and apply at checkout! Shipping is free on orders $75+.
Product Details:
Other Notable Nostalgia Electrics Items w/ code SERVICE10 and 15% Off code:
