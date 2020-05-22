Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Nostalgia Electrics Shaved Snow Cone Maker & More!

$16.99 $39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Nostalgia Electrics Shaved Ice & Snow Cone Maker for just $16.99 when you use code SERVICE10 ($10 off $25), plus receive an unique 15% off code via text SAVE24 to number 56457 and apply at checkout! Shipping is free on orders $75+.

Product Details:
  • Stainless steel cutting blades work quickly to create perfect snow-like ice
  • Watch every treat being made through the 360Â° clear viewing chamber
  • Use ice mold to freeze ice discs or use standard ice cubes
  • Drip tray catches any drips for easy clean up

Other Notable Nostalgia Electrics Items w/ code SERVICE10 and 15% Off code:

Related to this item:

Appliances home kitchen Kitchenware Sale cooking kohls kitchen appliances
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
T-fal C561SC Titanium Advanced Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set, 12-Piece, Black
$99.99 $129.99
FREE SHIPPING
Woot
Woot
Copper Tone 10" & 12" Ceramic Non-Stick Pans - $25.99 - Free Shipping for Prime Members
$25.99 $39.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
$11.89 $13.99
Macy's
Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Glass Food Containers, Set of 4
$12.93 $34.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Cereal Container Storage Set - Airtight Food Storage Containers, Kitchen & Pantry Organization, 8 Labels, Spoon Set & Pen, Great for Flour - BPA-Free Dispenser Keepers (135.2oz) - Chef’s Path
$25.47 $29.97
Lenox
Lenox
Alpine 4-piece Tidbit Assorted Plate Set
$11.98 $80.00
Lenox
Lenox
Alpine™ 4-piece Assorted Mug Set
$15.98 $100.00
Amazon
Amazon
Blendtec Designer 650 with Wildside+ Jar and Twister Jar Bundle Countertop Blender, Black Bundle
$289.99 $329.99
Amazon
Amazon
Set of 4 Dorotea Hand Painted Coffee/Tea Mug
$17.00 $42.00
Amazon
Amazon
Gibson Home Back to Basics Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set, 59-Piece, Black
$53.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
33 Inch Over Sink Dish Drying Rack
$93.49 $109.99
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Sencor SHB36YL Extra Slim Hand Blender , Sunflower Yellow
$22.52 $49.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
The Cookbook & Guide For Your Probationary Firefighters & First Responders: Become a Great Cook and An Even Greater Firefighter or First Responder
$0.00 $2.99
Amazon
Amazon
Prepara Glass Citrus Juicer with Storage
$8.95 $21.15
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
BergHOFF | 2.1 Qt. Orange Aluminum Casserole Pot | Nordstrom Rack
$20.23 $70.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Rechargeable Milk Frother Handheld, Foam Maker Whisk Drink Mixer, 3 Speed Coffee Frother with Stainless Steel Whisk, Electric Foamer Blender for Bulletproof Coffee, Cappuccino, Frappe, Matcha, Hot Chocolate
$13.99 $19.99
Amazon
Amazon
Updated Version Egg Ring, 4 Pcs Stainless Steel Egg Ring Molds with Non Stick Metal Shaper Circles for Fried Egg McMuffin Sandwiches,Frying Eggs,Breakfast Household Kitchen Cooking Tool Omelette
$5.596 AR $13.99
Amazon
Amazon
3-Pc. Gorilla Grip Original Oversized Cutting Board (Black)
$15.99 $39.99
eBay
eBay
Kitchen Pressing Food Onion Garlic Vegetable Chopper Cutter Slicer Peeler Dicer
$4.59
JCPenney
JCPenney
Cooks 21-pc. Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$44.99 $100.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Over Sink Dish Drying Rack, Weluvfit 2 Tier Stainless Steel Non-slip Dish Rack with Utensil Holder Hooks for Kitchen Counter
$45.49 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING