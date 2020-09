Ikea is having this NUTID French Door Refrigerator, 14/5.5 Cu.ft for $899.50 (Reg. $1799.00) with free store pickup!



Details:

Generous-sized refrigerator

Separate freezer compartment

Automatic no-frost function

2 crisper drawers included

1 extra large crisper included

2 freezer drawers included

Water filter included

5 years Limited Warranty