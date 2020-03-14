Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Nutri Ninja Blender w/ FreshVac Technology (Ships Free)
$35.69 $129.99
Mar 14, 2020
Expires : 03/18/20
Kohl's Cahrge cardholders can get this Nutri Ninja Blender w/ FreshVac Technology for just $35.69 after using codes CHARGE30 (30% off) & HOMEDEAL (15% off $50+ home purchase) with free shipping with code MARCHMVCFREE at checkout.

Details:
  • Easy-to-use, one-touch, FreshVac Pump is designed to preserve vitamins, flavors, and colors by removing oxygen before blending
  • Auto-iQ Technology Features intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you
  • Digital countdown timer displays how much time is remaining on the selected Auto-iQ blender program or counts up to track blending time when using the two manual speeds
  • Received 4+ stars from over 25 reviews!

