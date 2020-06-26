Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
NutriBullet 600-Watt Blender By Magic Bullet Set + F/S
$50.99 $74.99
Aug 31, 2020
Expires : 09/07/20
Macy's is having this NutriBullet 600-Watt Blender By Magic Bullet Set for $50.99 (Reg. $74.99, extra 15% at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • Dimensions: 11.81" x 6.93" x 13.58"
  • Includes 600 watt motor base, 2 cups: a tall cup, a short cup with 1 handled Comfort lip ring, plus extractor blade, 1 comfort lip ring, care/instruction booklet, and pocket nutritionist
  • Maximizes hidden nutrition within all the foods we eat!

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Jun 26, 2020
Updated with new price
