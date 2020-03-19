Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack
$29.99 $66.99
7h ago
Expires : 01/03/21
Macy's is offering OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack for just $29.99 (Reg. $66.99) with promote code JOY25 at checkout.

  • Use Code JOY25 to get $10 off $25+ purchase (Exclusions apply)
  • Use Code JOY to get an extra 20% off over $50+ purchase (Exclusions apply)

    Product Details:
  • Plate rack holds plates or bowls upright & is sturdy enough for delicate dinnerware
  • Plate rack folds down to leave middle of dish rack open for larger pots, pans & bowls
  • Cup rack holds cups, mugs & wine glasses inside the dish rack to prevent dripping on counter
  • Safe for china & fragile dishware
  • Removable utensil holders
  • To drain directly into sink, fold out feet & open the pour spout
  • Side walls, feet & spout fold for easy & compact storage
  • Hand wash only
  • Dimensions: 4.1"W x 20.2"H x 13"D
  • Lifetime Warranty

    macy's home kitchen Kitchenware Dish Rack oxo
    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    8h ago
    Price drop now $29.99
    amee22
    amee22 (L3)
    Mar 19, 2020
    Update w/ code
