Macy's is offering OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack for just $29.99 (Reg. $66.99) with promote code JOY25 at checkout.



Use Code JOY25 to get $10 off $25+ purchase (Exclusions apply)

Use Code JOY to get an extra 20% off over $50+ purchase (Exclusions apply)



Product Details:

Plate rack holds plates or bowls upright & is sturdy enough for delicate dinnerware

Plate rack folds down to leave middle of dish rack open for larger pots, pans & bowls

Cup rack holds cups, mugs & wine glasses inside the dish rack to prevent dripping on counter

Safe for china & fragile dishware

Removable utensil holders

To drain directly into sink, fold out feet & open the pour spout

Side walls, feet & spout fold for easy & compact storage

Hand wash only

Dimensions: 4.1"W x 20.2"H x 13"D

Lifetime Warranty