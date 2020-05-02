Macy's is offering this OXO Pop Brown Sugar Saver for only $3.99 when you use code HOME (extra 20% off home) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $75, or opt for free store pickup.



Details:

Approx. dimensions: 3.4" x 5.5" x 0.85"

Attaches to the lids of all POP food storage containers

Recommended for use with the 1.1-qt. POP container

BPA-free

Terracotta/polypropylene

Wipe clean