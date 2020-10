Walmart is offering this Ozark Trail 11"x11" Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle for only $11.49 with free 2-day delivery on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Hand wash only



The loop handle, adds extra stability when lifting a full pan



Pre-seasoning gives your food a unique & hearty flavor



This griddle is made from sturdy cast-iron material, promising years of re-use



Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews