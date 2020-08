Sam's Club is offering Pavilion Champagne Coupe Glasses, Set of 12 for $4.81 (Reg. $19.98) with free shipping!



Details:

Lead-free, European-crafted crystal

Create a dramatic champagne tower

Elegant glasses fit comfortably in the hand

Works beautifully for serving desserts, too

Dishwasher safe

Ample 12-oz. capacity

Height of each glass 6.5"

4" diameter at opening